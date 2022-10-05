NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule Out, Registration From Oct 17

The Medical Counselling Committee, (MCC), has published the state counselling schedule for the admission process to medical colleges based on NEET score. The schedule is available for download at mcc.nic.in. Concerned candidates can check the details here.

The admission for state-based seats will begin from October 17 onwards and will conclude on October 28. The 85 per cent of seats across medical colleges fall under the state quota. The counselling process for the remaining 15 per cent seats under the All India Quota will begin on October 11, as per the notice issued earlier.

The state counselling schedules will be published individually on each state’s websites, as candidates must be aware.

NEET UG 2022: How to check the schedule?

Students can follow these steps to learn how to check the NEET UG 2022 schedule.

Steps to check counselling schedule

Step 1. Go to mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on UG Medical Counselling 2022

Step 3. Then click on STATE COUNSELLING SCHEDULE UG 2022

Step 4. The schedule will be displayed on screen

MCC has informed that it will conduct NEET UG Counselling in four rounds, as it did last year: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy. NEET UG Counselling is held for admissions through the 15 per All India Quota, AIQ seats available in government medical colleges, deemed universities, central universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The official schedule further reads that there will be two more rounds i.e 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS/ B. Sc Nursing coursess. The schedule will be uploaded on MCC website. The second mop up round and the stray vacancy round. On the MCC website, the schedule will be posted.

Further, the MCC has asked all institutes to efficiently conduct counselling. “All participating institutes and colleges are instructed to regard all Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as working days in order to ensure punctual adherence to the schedule and to account for the limited time available for conducting counselling,” the notice read.

