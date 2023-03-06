— Passport photo should be the latest taken with white background. The size should be between 10 kb and 200 kb.

— The postcard-sized picture should have the name of the candidate and the date of taking the photograph. It should not be taken before September 1, 2019. No hats, caps, or goggles. The scanned copy should be between 50 kb and 300 kb.

— Signature must be done with a black ink pen on white paper. The size should not be less than 4 kb and must not exceed 30 kb.

— The size of the left-hand thumb impression should be between 10 kb and 50 kb.

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets should be from 100 kb to 300 kb.