Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 09:48 IST
New Delhi, India
NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application process for NEET UG 2023 soon. The information brochure will be released along with application forms. Candidates interested in seeking admission to medical and allied fields can apply at neet.nta.nic.in. As per reports, the registrations were to begin on March 5 but were later postponed to Monday. Around 18 lakh students apply for the exam every year. The age limit was removed by NTA last year. Read More
The NEET UG registration fee was increased last year for all categories. For the general category, it was increased to Rs 1,600, from Rs 1,500. For EWS and OBC-NCL categories, the fee was increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500, for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories it was increased to Rs 800, compared to Rs 700 in 2021. The NEET UG 2023 application fees will be mentioned in the information brochure to be released by NTA.
As many as 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, will be offered as a medium in the medical entrance exam.
— Passport photo should be the latest taken with white background. The size should be between 10 kb and 200 kb.
— The postcard-sized picture should have the name of the candidate and the date of taking the photograph. It should not be taken before September 1, 2019. No hats, caps, or goggles. The scanned copy should be between 50 kb and 300 kb.
— Signature must be done with a black ink pen on white paper. The size should not be less than 4 kb and must not exceed 30 kb.
— The size of the left-hand thumb impression should be between 10 kb and 50 kb.
— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets should be from 100 kb to 300 kb.
The notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 is expected to release soon. The National Testing Agency is likely to start the online registration process for the medical entrance exam by today at:
— neet.nta.nic.in
— nta.ac.in
The exam consists of 200 MCQs carrying a total of 720 marks.
|SECTIONS
|NO. OF QUESTIONS
|TOTAL MARKS
|Physics Section A
|35
|140
|Physics Section B
|15
|40
|Chemistry Section A
|35
|140
|Chemistry Section B
|15
|40
|Botany Section A
|35
|140
|Botany Section B
|15
|40
|Zoology Section A
|35
|140
|Zoology Section B
|15
|40
— Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets
— Scanned copy of passport and postcard-sized photo of the candidate
— Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate
— Scanned copy of left thumb impression
— Valid ID proof
The NEET eligibility criteria include:
Nationality: Not just Indian nationals but non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO), and foreign nationals all can apply for NEET.
Age Limit: The minimum age to be able to apply for NEET is 17 years. There is no upper age limit.
Education: Candidate must have cleared class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as mandatory subjects. Candidates who have passed class 12 or equivalent with Biology as an additional subject are also eligible.
The eligibility criteria would be mentioned in the information brochure to be released along with the registration forms by NTA.
Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on registrations, select new registrations, and fill in details
Step 3: Register using personal details such as name, contact details, password, etc. to generate the application number and password
Step 4: After the credentials are generated, log in and fill the application form with personal and educational details, exam centre preference, and the required documents.
Step 5: Pay the application fee in online mode through credit/debit card, net banking, Paytm, and UPI.
The medical entrance exam will be held on May 7 in a pen-and-paper format. NEET consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, each having four options with a single correct answer. Students are given 3 hours and 20 minutes to attempt the exam. The exam duration was extended last year. For a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted in both sessions, as per the revised marking scheme.
As many as 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, will be offered as a medium for the NEET 2023 exam. Based on the NEET UG 2023 ranking and scores, applicants are admitted to several government and private colleges, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), and others.
