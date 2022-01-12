NEET UG Candidates Still Demand Clarity on Medical College Admissions, Await Counselling Schedule

The counselling process for admission to postgraduate medical colleges has begun today, however, the wait for the undergraduate students is still on. Candidates who have cleared NEET 2021 are awaiting to join medical colleges, however, no timeline regarding their counselling is announced yet. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which conducts the counselling for 15 per cent of seats across India for medical students had last month hinted that the counselling process was halted because of the case in the Supreme Court regarding the validity of the EWS quota.

This year, the central government has introduced 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS candidates. This will be applicable for both UG and PG courses. While the SC has allowed MCC to begin counselling with the same rule, there is no clarity regarding the undergraduate students. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) India which had organised the NEET PG protests has also written a letter to MCC asking them to expedite the counselling process for undergraduate students. In the letter, FORDA said, “There has been no admission of undergraduate students in the current academic year, owing to postponement of the counselling. Though it was notified that along with NEET PG, NEET UG counselling will also commence soon, there has been no further update in this regard yet. This has led to a lot of anxiety and confusion among the aspirants."

These students have now taken to Twitter and launched an online protest demanding to start their process at the earliest.

officially been 5 months since #NEETUG2021. Still no notice on #neetugcounselling. where are the “experts" now? have they got no say now? since they were so against the exam being delayed, what’s their opinion on this? and @dpradhanbjp, arent you the edu minister? DO SOMETHING.— radhika (@radhi_kaaaa) January 11, 2022

SC never stopped neet ug counselling..even the P.I.L filed was related to reservation in neet pg..EWS criteria not gng to change this year as per govt…still dis careless govt. was delaying #NEETUG counselling..atleast gave some clarity @mansukhmandviya @dpradhanbjp #NEETUG2021— guddu patel (@gud__4__u) January 10, 2022

MCC will hold counselling for admission to 15 per cent All India Quota seats for MBBS and BDS admissions in all states and UTs, all seats in BHU, AIIMS, JIPMER seats, AMU, faculty of Dentistry at Jamia, 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, I.P University, and 15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

