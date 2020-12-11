NEET UG Counselling 2020: MCC Starts Registration for Mop-up Round at mcc.nic.in; How to Register

NEET UG counselling 2020 | The online registration for the mop-up round of MBBS and BDS undergraduate (UG) counselling has begun. Those who want to register for the mop-up round are required to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register for this round of counselling is December 14.

There are total 3,661 seats up for grabs in the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2020. This round is being held for filling seats in central or deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER.

The MCC has been holding NEET UG counselling 2020 for filling 15 per cent All India Quota seats. Meanwhile, respective state authorities are conducting counselling for the remaining seats.

NEET counselling 2020: How to register for mop-up round -

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG Medical Counseling tab on the homepage

Step 3: Select new registration

Step 4: Enter the required details to register

Step 5: Select colleges of your choice and lock them

Step 6: Pay the counselling fee

Candidates can lock their choices in the mop-up round on December 14 from 3 pm to 11.59 pm. The process of seat allotment will be carried out on December 15 and 16. The result of the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2020 will be declared on December 17. Those who get a seat will have to report at the respective allotted colleges between December 18 and 26.

In round 1 of NEET UG counselling, as many as 17,777 candidates have been allotted medical and dental seats, while in round 2, a total of 23,616 students have got the seats.

Those who registered for round 1 and 2 counselling but were not allotted any seat will not have to again register for the NEET UG counselling 2020 mop-up round.

The MCC has informed aspirants that the reporting for round 2 of NEET UG counselling is over.