NEET-UG Counselling 2020: MCC Warns Candidates Against Fake Allotment Letters Circulating on Social Media

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has issued a notice against fake allotment letters for admission to medical college that were being circulated on social media.

In the notice shared on the website at mcc.nic.in, the committee stated that students should note that they will be allotted seats on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software and will be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC official website at mcc.nic.in.

According to the official statement, students are being provided seats based on their merit and choices filled by them through MCC software. The notice added that MCC does not allot seats on a nomination basis and stated that no such letter has been issued by the committee.

The committee shared the image of the fake allotment letter and said that it does not allot seats on nomination basis and clarified that no such letter has been issued by them.

The MCC has further stated that students are advised not to take cognisance of such fake letters and also not to forward or share fake information to any other groups. According to MCC, necessary action will be taken against any person indulging in such activities.

MCC further added that necessary action will be taken against any person found indulging in such activities and also advised the candidates to lodge a complaint in cybercrime cell or an FIR in case they receive such letters and also bring the incident to the notice of concerned authorities.

Jagran Josh, in a report said that the MCC has released allotment letters for the candidates who have been allocated seats in the second round of the NEET-UG counselling session 2020 and medical aspirants are required to confirm their admission by December 8.

The registration for NEET counselling 2020 mop up round will start from 10 December 2020.

Careers 360 also released a report that said that after the announcement of the NEET-UG 2020 result, students were provided with an option to accept or refuse the allotted seat to them in the counselling round.

Admission will be given to students under 15 per cent All India Quota, deemed universities, central universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS seats on the basis of their NEET 2020 score and the choices filled by the candidates.

State wise counselling also takes place for admission to medical and dental colleges in addition to central counselling.