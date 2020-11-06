NEET UG Counselling 2020 Results for Round 1 Declared at mcc.nic.in; How to Check

MCC NEET UG counselling results 2020 for round 1 have been released. Those who registered for the NEET Round 1 counselling 2020 can check their results at mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for the first round of MCC NEET 2020 counselling took place from October 28 and November 2. The process for MCC NEET UG 2020 seat allotment was carried out on November 3 and November 4. As per the schedule, the NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 results were to be announced on November 5.

How to check Round 1 NEET 2020 counselling results -

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Round 1 counselling results on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials

Step 4: Result will display on screen

Here's also a direct link to check the counselling results for NEET.

Those who have been allotted a seat in the first round of MCC NEET UG counselling 2020 will have to report at the allotted college till November 12. Allotment of colleges has been made on the basis of marks scored and NEET 2020 rank.

After the first round, the MCC will start registration for the second round of NEET UG 2020 counselling from November 18 and it will end on November 22. The process of seat allotment for this round will be carried out on November 23 and November 24. NEET 2020 counselling Round 2 result will be announced on November 25. Candidates who get a seat will have to report at the allotted college between November 26 and December 2.

Apart from these two rounds, there will be a mop-up round. It will be held for central and deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER. The registration window for NEET 2020 counselling mop-up round will remain open from December 10 to December 14.

The results for the mop-up round will be declared on December 17. Candidates will be required to report to the concerned college between December 18 and December 26.