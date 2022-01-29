NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Result on Feb 1

The registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Under graduate (UG) counselling 2021 round 1 started again. As per the schedule available on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website, the fresh registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 started on January 28 (8 pm) and will conclude on January 30 noon. Interested candidates can submit their application form on the official website of the at mcc.nic.in.

The option to be able to pay for the counselling will be available up to 3 pm on January 30, whereas candidates can fill and lock their choices up to 11:55 pm. As per the schedule, the processing of seat allotment will happen on January 31, the result for the fresh registration process for AIQ Round 1 will be announced by MCC on February 1, 2022.

As reported by News18 earlier, candidates will have to first register themselves for the counselling process and fill and lock their course/college preference online. Taking the preference and NEET score of the candidates into consideration, the MCC will then allot seats. If a candidate doesn’t lock his preference before the last date, the choices will automatically be locked.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps to Register

Step 1. Log on to MCC’s official website and click on the ‘New Registration’ link on the homepage

Step 2. Here, enter your details like NEET roll number, registration number, date of birth and other info for registration.

Step 3. Pay the counselling fees online

Step 4. Next, lock your preference from the available list of courses and colleges. There is no cap on the number of choices that may be filled.

Unlike past years, where the seats left vacant after two rounds of counselling were reverted to the state quota, the MCC this year will conduct four rounds of counselling. This includes round 1, round 2, mop-up round followed by a stray vacancy round. Fresh registration will only be done for the first three rounds.

MCC has also said that those having trouble receiving OTP during the counselling registrations will receive it at their registered mobile numbers and email id. It will also be available via the Sandes app wherein students will have to download the app to access the OTP.

