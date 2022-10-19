NEET UG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling for Round 1 Ends Today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling and locking for the first round of NEET 2022 counselling on mcc.nic.in today, October 19. Candidates had until October 18 to apply for the first round of NEET UG counselling. According to the revised schedule, the choice locking window opened at 5:00 pm on October 18 and closes today, October 19.

An official statement released earlier stated, “Also for the addition of new seats the portal for choice filling will temporally close from 11:00 AM till 12:00 noon of 18.10.2022.” The dates for a few events in the first round of NEET UG counselling were rescheduled after the addition of new medical seats at colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Also read| Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins, Know Steps to Book a Seat

There has been no change in the dates for other activities during round 1. This means that the seat allotment result for the first round of MCC NEET counselling will be released on October 21, and candidates selected in the first round will be required to report to their allotted institution between October 22 and October 28. The second round of registration will begin on November 2.

Candidates are allowed to enter as many choices as they wish, but MCC has instructed them to put it in priority order since allotment is done based on the choices submitted by qualified candidates in the order of preference given by them and as per the availability.

This year, MCC NEET UG counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be held in four rounds: AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates must select and confirm colleges from a list of available options after registering for each round. Accordingly, the candidates’ verification will be done and seats will be assigned. MCC has requested all candidates to download the ‘Sandes’ app to receive updates on NEET UG counselling.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here