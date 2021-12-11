NEET UG Counselling Pushed Further, Aspirants Demand Clarity

Even a month after the declaration of NEET-UG 2021 results, the counselling process for admission has not begun yet. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday issued a notice informing students that the process could take some more time to start due to the plea challenging EWS and OBC reservation in the all-India quota pending in the Supreme Court. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on January 6 and the counselling is unlikely to start by then.

The constant delay in counselling has left the NEET aspirants disappointed. Several students shared their concerns on social media and demanded that MCC should give a clear answer as to when the counselling process will begin.

Read | NEET UG Counselling to be Delayed by Another Month, Hints MCC

Sharing their concern with MCC, an aspirant wrote, “Dear MCC, please at least put some update regarding NEETUG2021 counselling in the notice board. Already we have lost nearly 4 months in this year’s academic season. Start AIQ counselling as soon as possible."

As much as 50 per cent of total seats under PG courses and 15 per cent of all seats in undergraduate degree colleges fall under the All India Quota (AIQ) which is administered centrally.

Dear #MCC , plz 🙏 at least put some update regarding #NEETUG2021counselling in the notice board. Already we have lost nearly 4 months in this year's academic season. Plz #MCC , start AIQ counselling as soon as possible. #NEETUG2021 #NEETUG2021counselling— Masud Alom (@immasudalom) December 10, 2021

Another aspirant wrote that constant delay in the counselling process is ruining their future.

#AsknmcWhy you are playing with our futureIts been long 3months of Neet2021Plz start our counselling Give us a counselling schedule only#Mcc#nmc#NEETUG2021 — Tannu Kumari (@Tannus51) December 9, 2021

Students demanded the MCC and the government should clear the air of confusion around the counselling process and give a definite date of when the process would begin. Some Twitter users requested PM Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and ensure the commencement of the admission process as soon as possible.

“Young doctors must get justice at the earliest. Narendra Modi Ji our country is short of doctors, this delay NEET-UG 2021 will be having a devastating effect on citizens’ health while pandemic is around."

Young doctors must get justice at the earliest.@narendramodi ji our country is short of doctors , this delay #NEETUG2021 will be having devastating effect on citizen's health while pandamic is arround #omicron https://t.co/op2fUbhDZI— Dr. KC PANT, MD (@drkcpant) December 4, 2021

Exactly… We (NEET UG 2021) students plea to publish an update regarding the dates of AIQ counselling by MCC. #NEETUG2021 #justiceforneetstudents #RTI https://t.co/WASfFXL8Ol— Deekshith Goud (@Deekshi89166984) December 9, 2021

#NEETUG2021 Firstly we have to wait for exams to be held then results and now we have to wait for counseling. Last year we got a clear cut idea in month of December that which college we are getting but this year it's just a disaster for everyone.— kashyap chhabara (@ChhabaraKashyap) December 11, 2021

The NEET 2021 results were declared on November 1, however, the counselling process and since been deferred multiple times

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.