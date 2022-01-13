NEET UG Counselling to Begin From January 19

The counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges will begin on January 19. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the registration process for NEET counselling will begin from January 19, Wednesday at mcc.nic.in. The announcement came after the undergraduate students had raised concerns and started online protests demanding counselling dates. The counselling process for NEET PG has already begun.

Those who clear the NEET 2021 - entrance exam for medical colleges - will be eligible for medical college counselling. As many as 15 per cent of the seats in colleges across states fall under the All India Quota (AIQ). This year, 10 per cent of AIQ seats will be reserved for students belonging to the EWS category with 27 per cent will be reserved for OBC students. This is in addition to the existing SC, ST, and PwD quota.

NEET will have four rounds of counselling this year, the medical counselling committee (MCC) informed earlier. Those who register for the counselling will have to fill in their choice of college and course, based on choice and merit, the list will be released. Those who select the seats allotted will have to participate in the document verification round; the rest can wait for the next round. The remaining seats will be available in the second round.

There will be four rounds in total includes round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round from the academic year 2021-22 onwards.

NEET 2021 counselling: Documents Required

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

MCC will hold counselling for admission to 15 per cent All India Quota seats for MBBS and BDS admissions in all states and UTs, all seats in BHU, AIIMS, JIPMER seats, AMU, faculty of Dentistry at Jamia, 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, I.P University, and 15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

