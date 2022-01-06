NEET UG, PG Counselling Hearing Deferred, Candidates Resume Online Protest

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday has adjourned the hearing on the plea challenging the OBC and EWS quota introduced for NEET counselling or medical college admissions for January 6. This has again left lakhs of doctors and NEET PG and UG aspirants raged, who have been waiting for the counselling to begin for months now.

The delay in the counselling comes after the Union Health Minister had earlier assured Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the counselling will begin from January 6 and had urged the doctors to halt their 15-day long strike. However, due to the latest development, the counselling has not begun and it will not begin till the final decision is arrived at on the reservation policy.

NEET PG Counselling LIVE updates

Expressing their anger over the constant delay in the PG counselling several aspirants and resident doctors from all across the country on Wednesday have started online protests demanding to expedite the hearing in the case.

Urging the government to start the process online, a user said,

#SpeedUpNEETPGUGCounselling#MedicalServiceCentreI appeal to honourable Chief Justice of India to declare the date of both NEET PG & UG counselling immediately. . — RAJ BARMAN (@RAJBARM17881849) January 5, 2022

Another user tweeted saying,

The figures that stood, and still stand, like rock pillars against the black backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic, seek expedition of NEET PG UG counselling 2021. Is it too much to expect for the future pillars of our health system?#SpeedUpNEETPGandUGCounselling#AIDSO— adrika (@adrika41112251) January 5, 2022

#SpeedUpNEETPGandUGCounselling#AIDSODo NEET PG and UG counselling immediately Don’t put extra Burden on the existing Resident Doctors Expedite NEET PG and UG counselling Withdraw all cases against the protesting Resident Doctors at Delhi https://t.co/mEHvWuk4al — kisan kumar sahu (@kisanku18606160) January 5, 2022

said another user.

#SpeedUpNEETPGUGCounselling#MedicalServiceCentreI appeal to honourable Chief Justice of India to declare the date of both NEET PG & UG counselling immediately. . — RAJ BARMAN (@RAJBARM17881849) January 5, 2022

said another candidate.

Why resident doctors are protesting?

Resident doctors from across the country were protesting to expedite the NEET PG counselling process as they were “overworked and exhausted” and feeling “burnt out”. The resident doctors claimed that they are “already over-burdened and exhausted” from fighting at the frontline since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Hence, hiring more doctors would be a welcome move. They also said that they have been “waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET PG 2021 Counselling, however, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.