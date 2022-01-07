NEET Counselling to Start Soon: Documents Needed to Apply, Process, Top Colleges

After the nod from Supreme Court, the counselling process for the NEET PG and UG will start soon. Students who have cleared the exams will be eligible to register themselves at the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website. The counselling under the All India Quota (AIQ) is conducted centrally by MCC. The Union Minister of Health had earlier assured protesting doctors that the counselling will begin from January 6. With the SC verdict coming in favour of counselling today (Jan 7), the counselling will begin shortly at mcc.nic.in.

Medical counselling consists of a few parts. First, all eligible candidates will have to register themselves. After registrations, candidates will have to choose the college and course they wish to apply for. Based on choice and merit (marks obtained in NEET), students will be allocated colleges. In the first round, if a candidate gets a college/course of choice, they need to submit the fee and verify their documents to book a seat. If not, they can float the seat and wait for the next round. Vacant seats will be up for grabs in the next round. This year, MCC had announced to hold four counselling rounds to fill seats in medical and dental colleges.

Read | NEET PG 2021 Candidates Unhappy With New Reservation Policy

NEET 2021 counselling: Documents Required

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

In addition to these certificates, NEET PG candidates would also need -

— Marksheet of MBBS, BDS

— Internship letter

— Registration certificates issued by MCI of DCI

NEET Counselling 2021: Best Medical Colleges

Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

The ranking is based on NIRF - the government ranking index.

For PG aspirants, MCC conducts counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats), and all India Quota seats and institutional Quota seats of central universities, 100 per cent of seats of deemed universities, 50 per cent AIQ of PG seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation, ad Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.

For UG aspirants, MCC holds counselling for 15 per cent of All India Quota seats MBBS and BDS seats of states, all seats at BHU, AIIMS, JIPMER, AMY, faculty of dentistry, and 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU/ I.P University, and 15 per cent of IP quota seats of ESIC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.