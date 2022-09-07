NEET UG Result 2022 Declared: Check Merit List, Meet Top Rank Holders

The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- UG (NEET-UG 2022). Those who appeared for the medical entrance exam can check their scores via the official site, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates would have to use login credentials like their application numbers to attain the scorecards.

In the NEET 2022 more females have managed to pass the exam. Notably, the number of females registering for the medical entrance was also higher than males. As many as 429160 males and 563902 females have managed to clear NEET. The top rank too has been obtained by a girl, Tanshika who hails from Haryana but has been studying in Rajasthan.

NEET 2022: Toppers List

Rank 1: Tanishka from Rajasthan with 99.9997733 percentile

Rank 2: Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi with 99.9997733 or 715 marks

Rank 3: Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka with 99.9997733 or 715 marks

Rank 4: Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka scored 99.997733 or 715 marks

Rank 5: Errabelly Sidharth Rao from Telangana with 99.9997166 or 711 marks

Rank 6: Rishi Vinay Balse from Maharashtra with 99.9992066 or 710 marks

Rank 7: Arpita Narang from Punjab with 99.992066 or 710 marks

Rank 8: Krishna SR from Karnatka with 99.9920 percentile or 710 marks

Rank 9: Zeel Vipul Vyas with 710 marks from Gujarat

Rank 10: Haziq Parveez Lone with 710 marks from Jammu and Kashmi

The entrance test was held last month on July 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) reported that 95 per cent of students took the NEET UG medical entrance exam. Over 18 lakh candidates registered for the exam for the first time, a significant increase of over 2.5 lakh from last year.

NEET UG Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Open the online portal of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on ‘NEET Result 2022’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Provide your NEET 2022 application number and other details asked and click on the submit tab.

Step 4. Shortly, your NEET 2022 results will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5. Download the mark sheet and keep a printout handy for future reference.

NEET 2022: Qualifying Percentage

To qualify for NEET UG, students from the unreserved category must score at least 50th percentile. Whereas reserved category students, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), will need to score 40th percentile to qualify. Candidates from the PwD (unreserved) category, on the other hand, must score 45th percentile and those from the reserved category will have to obtain 40th percentile.

In 2021, more than 15.44 lakh candidates took the exam conducted at 3,858 centres. Out of the total, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to programmes such as Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Ayurveda, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), and others.

