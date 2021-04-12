Negative RT-PCR Report or Quarantine, JNU Revises COVID-19 Guidelines

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has asked all students or visitors from Maharashtra to submit a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours) or they will have to go in mandatory 14-day quarantine. The varsity has issued revised guidelines due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. Maharashtra has seen one of the highest numbers of cases in India.

Dissent Welcome, Not False Propaganda: JNU VC Hits Back at Teachers' Association Criticism The revised JNU guidelines suggest a strict vigil on areas where students and/or staff can gather. There will be strict enforcement of the guidelines in all public spaces, said the varsity. The university has also asked the heads to have staggered class timings and students are advised not to come out of hostels unless it’s necessary. The new rules will be effective immediately till April 30 or till further orders.

Students have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public places, libraries, laboratories, markets, and hostels. Department heads are asked to reduce the number of staff in laboratories and wherever it’s necessary.

The schools or centres or libraries having small areas cannot ensure social distancing norms and hence they will remain closed, said JNU in an official notice.

“As per the state government protocols, the Corona curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. should be strictly adhered to," it added.

The varsity has urged everyone to practice strict social distancing, wearing of face mask and staggered work timings till the Covid-19 cases start coming down.

Apart from JNU, Jamia Milia Islamia and Delhi University have also released the revised Covid-19 guidelines. JMI has advised students to stay at home and avoid visiting the campus for any academic work, library, laboratory etc. unless essential. BHU has also asked students to vacate the varsity campus.

