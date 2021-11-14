NEP 2020 Aims at Promoting India as a Global Destination for Students: Foreign Secretary

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 addresses the needs and realities of the fourth industrial revolution as well as the emerging post-pandemic scenarios, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday. In an address at a conclave on higher education, he also said that the best universities of this century will not be the ones with the oldest histories and the tallest buildings but the ones with the most diverse, innovative and global partnerships.

He said the NEP also aims at promoting India as a global destination for students by providing premium education at affordable costs and that it provides for international universities to set up campuses in the country. ”There will be greater avenues for international universities to explore partnerships with Indian universities to set up teaching, learning and research programmes through micro hubs at Indian university campuses, instead of needing to build a full-fledged campus,” he said.

The ’Diplomatic Conclave on Higher Education was organised by Chandigarh University. Shringla said, inevitably, countries will welcome partnerships and student collaborations with societies and countries they trust, and individuals and systems that share knowledge rather than hoard it. ”And with partners that contribute to global society, rather than see academic research as a zero-sum game, with transactional motivations and scope for weaponisation,” he said. The foreign secretary said the world’s experience with Indian talent, institutions and partners has been positive. ”From Indian students who have helped contribute to the tech ecosystem in Silicon Valley to Indian universities and teachers who have educated generations of public leaders across the continent of Africa, the examples are there for all to see,” he added.

Referring to the impact of pandemic, he also said that it is a time for nimbleness and agility in finding solutions to seemingly impossible situations. ”Digital tools and systems are an immense force multiplier, and can help us make up — to the degree possible — for the absence of physical meetings and capacities. There is a lesson here for universities and educational partnerships,” he said. Shringla said India, as a producer and incubator of knowledge and knowledge systems, has always been open to sharing its learning with other countries. He said the NEP aims to aims to contribute to national efforts towards the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of restoring India in the mode of ’Vishwa-Guru’ or the world leader.

“India’s National Education Policy addresses the needs and realities of the fourth industrial revolution as well as emerging post-pandemic scenarios,” he said. The foreign secretary said partnerships of Indian universities with foreign universities will be mutually beneficial. “Over 50000 students from 164 countries are currently studying in Indian universities in various programmes. We expect this number to increase in the years to come,” he said.

“In this regard, India has entered into Educational Exchange Programmes/ Memorandums of Understanding with more than 50 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America,” he added.

