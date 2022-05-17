NEP Connects Education With 'Sanskar', Says Yogendra Updhyay at Sanskriti University Convocation

“New education policy focuses on connecting education with Sanskar, technology and development,” said UP Higher Education, Science and technology, Electronics and Information Technology minister Yogendra Updhyay on Sunday, in Mathura, UP. Updhyay was speaking at the Sanskriti University’s convocation ceremony.

He said, “Sanskriti university has created a group who carry forward Swami Vivekananda ideology of learning by culture. New education policy also focuses on connecting education with Sanskar, technology and development. Academic knowledge should not be the only priority; instead, human qualitative aspects should also be ingrained to become a better society. Education is fundamental to development and growth.”

A total of 175 medals and 2,205 degrees were awarded to the meritorious students during the convocation. The gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to various top rankers of the respective diploma, UG and PG programmes offered by the university. The convocation witnessed 175 medallists for academic excellence in their respective streams. 29 students of Batch of (2019-20), whereas 37 Students of (2020-21) got gold medals in their respective fields, while 8 students were awarded PhDs.

Addressing the convocation as the chief guest, Deputy Chief Minister of UP Brajesh Pathak said “Our education system is continuously evolving, and now with the NEP , we are expected to see some great developments. India is progressing at great pace, that everyone around the world is looking towards India as an emerging leader. UP is also on its path of development and UP’s development contributes 1/5th of India’s development.”

Deputy Chief Minister of UP Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest of the ceremony. UP Higher Education, Science and technology, Electronics and Information Technology minister Yogendra Updhyay and State Higher Education Council Chairman Girish Chandra Tripathi were the Guest of Honour.

R.K Gupta group chairman of Sanskriti congratulated all the meritorious students for their tremendous and meritorious achievement. He stated, “The only way to stay forward is to constantly evolve and remain relevant in this rapidly changing world. Some failures are inevitable, in fact there is no such thing as failure, it is just life’s way of drifting us towards our destined path.

