NEST 2020 Admit Cards Released at nestexam.in, Exam to Be Held on September 29

NEST 2020 admit cards have been released on the official website of the exam at nestexam.in. Candidates can download NEST 2020 admit cards by using their user Id and password. National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 will be conducted on September 29 in around 90 cities across India. Candidates must carry their NEST 2020 admit card and a photo ID proof to the test centre. Without NEST 2020 admit cards, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

NEST Admit Card 2020: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEST - nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the Download Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the registered user ID and password

Step 4: Download the NEST admit card 2020 and take a printout

NEST 2020 Exam Pattern:

NEST is a computer-based test and it will be of three hours. The questions will be of MCQ type, divided into five sections. Candidates are required to attempt Section-I as it is compulsory. Besides that, they can attempt any three sections of their choice. Section-I is the general section and it carries 30 marks. There will be no penalty for wrong answers in the general section.

In other sections from two to five, questions will be asked from biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics. Apart from the first, each section will be of 50 marks. For certain questions in the subject sections, marks will be deducted for giving wrong answer.

NEST is conducted for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) in the five year integrated MSc programs in Biological, Mathematical, Chemical, Computer, Physical, and Environmental Sciences. The NISER offers admission on 200 seats while for UM-DAE CEBS, there are 57 seats.

The candidates who successfully clear the screen test will be offered admission to the programmes. The successful candidates will be given an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000 through DISHA program of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. Candidates will be also provided a grant of Rs 20,000 per annum for the summer internship.