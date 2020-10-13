NEST 2020 Result to be Announced Today at nestexam.in; How to Check Online

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) exam 2020 result is expected to release today at 7 pm on the official website at nestexam.in. Candidates who have taken the NEST 2020 on September 29 can check their results by using required login info.

NEST 2020 result was earlier expected to be declared on October 10, however, due to technical issues, scorecard generation got delayed. The official statement regarding the same reads, “Scorecards will now be available to download on 13th October after 7 pm.”

Earlier, the exam officials have released the NEST 2020 answer key on the official website and also provided an opportunity to challenge the NEST 2020 answers in case of any objections. NEST 2020 scorecard will be released after considering all the objections and challenges registered within the given period.

NEST Result 2020: Steps to check -

Step 1. Visit the official website at nestexam.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads NEST 2020 result

Step 3. Enter the required login details

Step 4. NEST 2020 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download NEST 2020 result and keep it safely

Once the result is declared, those who make their ways to the NEST 2020 merit list will be called for further NEST counselling process. Both the participating colleges – National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) – will prepare their separate merit list on the basis of NEST score.

NEST 2020 merit list will be prepared by considering the score for the general section along with three best scores from the remaining subject sections. The highest score in each section will be 100 percentile.

NEST is conducted to provide admission to a five-year integrated MSc programme offered by NISER, Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE-CEBS, Mumbai. The first counselling round by NISER is expected to be conducted on October 14. The date for first counselling by UM-DAE-CEBS, Mumbai is yet to be announced.