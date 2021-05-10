NEST 2021 Application Deadline Extended Till May 20, Here's All You Need to Know

The last date to apply for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 has been extended till May 20. The application process was to close on May 10, earlier. Those who have not applied for the exam can submit their application form at the official website www.nestexam.in.

Those qualifying NEST 2021 will be given admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics, at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

NEST 2021 application form:

Step 1. Candidates fill the NEST 2021 online application form at www.nestexam.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3. Click on new registration if you haven’t registered yet.

Step 4. Key in all the required fields and register yourself

Step 5. Save the system generated registration credentials and log in using that

Step 6. Fill the application form and submit

Step 7. Upload passport size photograph, signature, and class 10 mark sheet

Step 8. Pay the application fee and submit. Also, download and save a copy of the application form.

Applicants will have to pay an amount of Rs 1200 as NEST 2021 application fee. Reserved category candidates, female candidates, and those from J&K will have to pay Rs 500.

NEST 2021: Eligibility criteria

Minimum qualification: Class 12 passed with at least 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from any recognized Board in India. For reserved category candidates, the minimum requirement is 55%.

Age limit: Applicants must have been born on or after August 01, 2001. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for the reserved category.

NEST 2021: Exam pattern

NEST 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on June 14. The admit card will be released only for successful applicants on May 30. NEST 2021 will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The question paper will be compromised of MCQ-type questions from 4 sections- Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Candidates will have to attempt three sections and 4th section is optional based on their choices. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the best 3 scores out of the four sections.

In case of any query, one can contact the concerned authority by sending an e-mail to nest-exam@niser.ac.in. For further details, visit the official website.

