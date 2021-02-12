NEST 2021 Application Form to Be Released on February 24 at nestexam.in; Exam on June 14

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and Mumbai University's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai announced that the online application process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 will begin on February 24, 2021. The NEST 2021 application forms will be released in an online mode on the official website at www.nestexam.in. Interested Students are required to complete the NEST 2021 application process by April 30, 2021.

The authorities have released other important dates related to the NEST 2021 entrance examination for students to access online. To register, click on the NEST 2021 registration link and submit the required details. According to the schedule provided on the official website, the entrance examinations for NEST 2021 are scheduled to be conducted on June 14. Registered candidates can download their NEST 2021 admit card May 20 onwards. The results for NEST 2021 will be announced in online mode on June 30.

NEST 2021 will be held for admission to 257 seats available in integrated MSc programmes offered by National Institute of Science and Education Research Bhubaneswar (NISER) and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences.

To provide admissions into the participating institutes, NEST 2021 is held as a computer-based test. Around 60000 students every year participate in this national level entrance examination.Candidates can select not more than five city preferences for NEST 2021 entrance test. The NEST 2021 examination pattern has been modified slightly this year with only four sections --Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The general section is removed. Every section carries 50 marks weightage.

NEST 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEST atwww.nestexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for 'NEST 2021 application form' (Post-release) and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page which will display on the screen

Step 4: Start the NEST 2021 application process

Step 5: Click Submit

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of NEST.