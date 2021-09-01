NEST 2021 Results Today at nestexam.in, Steps to Check

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 result will be declared today, September 1 at 8 pm. Once released, it will be available at the official website – nestexam.in.

The exam was conducted on August 14 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 14 but later postponed by two months due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NEST Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of NEST

Step 1. Click on NEST 2021 link on the homepage

Step 1. Enter your login details

Step 1. Check the result and save the document for future reference

NEST is conducted for admissions to the five-year integrated MSc programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The NEST 2021 consisted of multiple-choice questions. Candidates who complete class 12 with 60 per cent marks are eligible to appear for the exam. The selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained in NEST 2021.

