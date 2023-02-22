The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has released the application and examination dates for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023. As per the latest update, the application process for the NEST 2023 will begin on Monday, February 27, and will close on Wednesday, May 17. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at nestexam.in.

According to the schedule, the NEST 2023 admit card will be released on Monday, June 12. The NEST 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 24 and the results will be declared on Monday, July 10. “The SMAS score of the best three subject scores from four subjects will be considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS),” read the official notice.

NEST 2023: Eligibility Criteria

— To apply for the NEST 2023, candidates from the unreserved and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories must be born on or after August 1, 2003. The age limit has been relaxed by five years for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Divyangjan (Persons with Disabilities) candidates.

— Candidates who have appeared and passed the class 12 exam in either 2021 or 2022, can apply. Even students who are going to appear in 2023 are also eligible.

— At least 60 per cent marks in aggregate (or its equivalent grade) is required in the class 12 exam from any recognised board in India. Whereas for SC, ST, and Divyangjan candidates, the minimum eligibility requirement is 55 percent.

NEST 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEST at nestexam.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the NEST 2023 Registration link, when it is active.

Step 3: Enter the details asked for ‘Fresh Registrations’.

Step 4: Then log in using the new registration credentials.

Step 5: Fill up the details in the NEST 2023 application form.

Step 6: Pay the required examination fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Keep a copy of the confirmation page.

The NEST is a mandatory exam for students seeking admission to NISER, Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). The NEST 2023 exam will be held in around 120 cities across India.

