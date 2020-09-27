New Academic Session in Colleges, Varsities in West Bengal to Start in December

A meeting between Vice-Chancellors of state universities and West Bengal Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday resolved to start the new academic session of both undergraduate and postgraduate levels in colleges and universities from December 1. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told a press meet on Sunday evening that in view of festivals like Lakshmi puja, Kali puja/Diwali, Chhat puja, Jagaddhatri puja lined up in the entire month of November, the meeting decided to start both UG and postgraduate academic sessions for 2020-2021 in colleges and universities respectively from December 1.

Chatterjee said, "As we need to sanitise the institution premises before starting the academic session in full course, we have to take into account the four-five festive days when no work will be possible. So it will be in the fitness of things to start the new sessions from December." He said since most universities have already adopted online teaching for the mid semester courses and providing course materials to students who don't have online facilities, starting the new session won't be hopefully of much problem. "Still whether the classes will be entirely online or there will also be offline mode of teaching will depend on the situation at that time," the minister added.

He said the "decision taken at today's meeting will be communicated to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee." "The government will finally announce the dates of new academic session in UG and PG and all higher educational institutions will start their first year classes accordingly," he said. A Vice-Chancellor of a prominent state university in the city who attended the virtual meeting told.