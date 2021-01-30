New Dates Announced for JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment Exam for Over 8,000 Vacancies

New dates for the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) Class IV written exam have been declared for 8,575 vacancies. According to the new notification released on January 29, the OMR-based objective examination will now be held on February 27, 28, and on March 1. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted between February 20 to February 28. Around 1.84 lakh candidates have registered so far for the exam.

The upper age limit for reserved categories is 48 years as on January 1, 2020. The education requirement for the candidates in the recruitment exam is minimum Class 10 and maximum 10+2.

JKSSB Class IV recruitment notification was out on June 29, 2020 and the application process had started from July 10, 2020. The application deadline was August 25, 2020.

Admit cards are expected to be issued in the first week of February. The board has said that it would issue a notification separately for the admit cards.

There are vacancies in several departments such as the Public Works Department, the Health and Medical Department, Finance Department etc. for both the Jammu division and the Kashmir division.

The notice given by the Controller of Examinations of JKSSB said that the schedule of the examination is subject to the guidelines of the UT government.

The Board recently released application forms for the agriculture assistant posts on their website. Aspiring candidates can apply before February 14 for the post.

JKSSB also extended the date for the application to 580 vacancies to February 21. These vacancies include the post of driver, technical officer, research assistant and junior engineer.