New Grading System in Rajasthan Soon to Help Parents Know Best School in Area

The Rajasthan government is planning to start a grading system for schools which will help parents to know the best school in their area. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said, “The state government is going to implement the grading system for the government and private schools somewhere the schools will be given A, B, and C grades based on the performance. Some standards will be created for grading.”

Dotasara announced the grading system during the launch of the “Shala Sambalan App”. The app has been launched for monitoring the process, he said. “The officers will be able to feed the information online after the inspection of any school. The school inspections till now were focused on infrastructural development and maintenance. But with the help of Shala Sambalan App, the academic performance of the school will also be inspected”

“The app will help in monitoring whether the teachers in the school are performing their duty properly or not. Apart from this, the outcome of the inspection will reach the department immediately and the proper monitoring will improve the quality of education.” Dotasara added.

According to sources, the minister has asked officials to prepare guidelines to implement a grading system soon. Along with this, the system will be linked to the RTE admission.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here