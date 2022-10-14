New Session at Medical College to Begin From Nov 15, NMC Issues Guidelines

The National Medical Commission (NMC) as announced that the academic calendar will start from November 15 onwards. For the new academic sessions, the apex medical education body has issued new guidelines for the MBBS batch 2022-23. At the same time, the commission has also released the academic calendar for the MBBS academic year 2022-23.

As per the newly released guidelines, the first-year students will take anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry for 13 months, from November 15, 2022, to December 15, 2023. Pathology, microbiology, and pharmacology are three courses that MBBS students in their second professional year will study for 13 months, from December 16, 2023, to January 15, 2025.

According to the schedule released by the NMC, the supplementary exams will be held with a gap of one month from the regular exams are to be conducted and results are to be declared within 15 days. Further, the schedule stated that electives will be adjusted in two blocks of 15 days each by respective colleges for pre and/or paraclinical branches and clinical branches.

The third year will be divided into two parts, with part one consisting of 10.5 months of instruction in community medicine or PSM, toxicology, and forensic medicine. In topics including general surgery, general medicine, pediatrics, gynaecology, ENT, and ophthalmology, the second portion of their third year will last 17.5 months and start in December 2025 and end in May 2027.

From June 1, 2027, to May 31, 2028, the MBBS students will complete a 12-month internship as part of their degree programme. If a student wants to apply for post graduate courses, PG classes will start on July 1, 2028.

There will be no supplementary batches, as per the schedule. All remaining guidelines will be in accordance with Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) 1997. The current schedule, however, is also subjected to change. “The guidelines state that notifications for exams and vacation schedules are subject to change and will be arranged according to the affiliated universities.

