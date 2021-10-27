New Session for Engineering Colleges to Begin from November 30: AICTE

The new academic sessions for freshers will begin from November 30 in all colleges and higher education institutes affiliated to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Classes for other senior years at technical colleges have already commenced on October 1.

As per the revised academic calendar, for freshers, the induction programme, will begin on November 15. Later, the classes will start on November 30. AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar told the Indian Express that the schedule is not applicable for the institutions which, on the basis of the previous schedule, have already completed the admission process and have started the classes. However, he further stated that if such institutes admit new students against vacancies, then the new schedule of cancellation and fee refund will be applicable.

As per the announcement for technical courses, the last date for cancellation of seats with a full refund has been extended up to November 25. We would like to inform you that according to the calendar the deadline, for taking lateral entry admission to second-year courses for new students, has been decided to be October 30.

In the note shared on October 25, AICTE stated that the approved institutions and universities are requested to follow AICTE/UGC guidelines which will be or have been issued from time to time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As far as the classes are concerned, colleges and universities are directed to follow the guidelines and commence the online/offline (classroom) or a blended (online as well as offline), whichever mode is feasible.

AICTE further stated that the academic calendar might change with respect to the changes in conditions, which are existing due to the COVID pandemic. And also, in subject with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Home ministry, and Education ministry from time to time.

