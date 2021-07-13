New Session to Begin for Engineering, Technical Courses by October: AICTE

The new academic session for the first-year students of technical courses will start by October 25, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said in its official notice. This is a further delay from earlier when the AICTE had said that it will start its new classes by September. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new session will be a deferred one.

According to the latest academic calendar by AICTE, the first-year classes will begin from October 25 while the lateral entry admissions to the second-year courses will begin by October 30. The admission process in PGDM, PGCM institutes will close by August 11. The admissions for the open mode of learning or online courses will conclude by September 10.

The classes will start in online or offline or Blended mode ( both online as well as offline) mode, as per the prescribed protocols or guidelines related to the pandemic, AICTE said. “The Academic Calendar may change subject to conditions existing due to Pandemic and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health/ Ministry of Home/ Ministry of Education from time to time," said the governing body.

From this year onwards, the courses offered by AICTE-affiliated colleges will be available in regional languages as well. As suggested by the National Education Policy (NEP), a total of 14 colleges across nine states will be offering courses in regional languages. In the first phase, courses will be offered in as many as five languages — Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali — from the new academic year (2020-21). The AICTE is translating courses and creating online and offline content in 11 different languages.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to announce its calendar by end of this month. The UGC said it will instruct its affiliated colleges to begin the admission process only after the 12th board results are out including CBSE, CISCE and state boards. Once all the class 12 results are out, the commissions will direct the professional colleges to begin the admission procedure. For the first-year undergraduate courses, UGC considers the class 12 marks and a merit-based admission system is followed. Both CBSE and CISCE had said it will declared the class 12 final results by July 31. Hence, it expected that the UGC admissions will take place after July.

