New Zealand Announces Soha Ali Khan as its New Education Brand Advocate for India

Manapou Ki Te Ao (ENZ) has announced Indian celebrity, Soha Ali Khan, as the new brand advocate for New Zealand education in India. She is a postgraduate in International Affairs and is all set to walk the road to understanding and advocating the education system and opportunities in Aotearoa New Zealand. The collaboration coincided with New Zealand’s border reopening for international students after over two years.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ben Burrowes, Regional Director of Asia, ENZ said, “Soha Ali Khan is a popular name amongst the youth and our collaboration with her will be focused on engaging with a larger and more diverse Indian audience.”

“Khan has a strong international educational background and a great connection with the Indian youth. We envisage that her association with New Zealand will help guide aspiring Indian students to make informed decisions regarding their higher education dreams,” he added further.

On signing up as New Zealand Education Advocate for India, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said, “I am excited to learn more about education in New Zealand. I strongly believe that international education is a life-changing experience for students. My association with New Zealand education aims to highlight the various programmes that are offered by their institutions and universities.”

“New Zealand encourages holistic development for students in the context of international education. The academic approach of the country paves the way for innovative and collaborative research and broadens our students’ horizons. I look forward to joining New Zealand on their exciting educational journey in India.’’ she added.

Education New Zealand is committed to delivering holistic development for all students towards making industry-ready graduates with a diverse range of opportunities.

