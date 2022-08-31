NEXT 2023: Single Window Exam Likely to Merge NEET PG, FMGE From Next Year

The National Exit Test (NEXT) –NEET PG and Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) merger — will be conducted next year by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi along with the National Medical Commission (NMC). The new exam is expected to be rolled out next year.

An RTI reply, filed on August 23, and shared by Dr (Prof) Ashish Mahendra, an education counselor stated that the NMC will organise the common final year undergraduate medical exam from next year. The exam has been introduced to provide license to the final year MBBS students in India to practice after the course is completed. The exam is also expected to act as a criteria for admissions in the postgraduate and diploma courses in various medical courses.

“As per Section (15) 1 of the NMC Act 2019, NMC will organise a common final year undergraduate medical examination, to be known as the National Exit Test for granting licence for practising medicine as medical practitioners and for enrolment in the State Medical Register or the National Medical Register, as the case may be. The NEXT will be implemented from 2023,” reads the RTI reply adding that the modalities of the exam will be clear once NMC publishes the regulations.

NEXT Examination will be conducted in 2023 in association with AIIMS (New Delhi )under supervision of NMC.

The medical final year exit exam was introduced to medical education by the government in 2020. It will be necessary to pass in order to obtain a practising license. In a July 2021 notification, the medical education regulator, NMC, said that the test would be conducted in the first half of 2023 and a mock test would be released before that to get the students used to the pattern. The National Board of Examination (NBE) will conduct the exam.

Aspirants of the MCI screening exam and NEET PG have been demanding clarification on the exam pattern and exact date of the test. While any official confirmation is yetto be out, NEXT will act as both a graduation exam for students seeking licences and an examination for entry into postgraduate medical programmes.

