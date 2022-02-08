NExT Pattern, Marking Scheme to Remain Same, NMC Debunks Fake Notice

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned candidates about a fake public notice making rounds on social media. The fake notice dated February 3 claims the introduction of new subjects and revised structure of marks distribution for the National Exit Exam Test (NExT).

The notice in question states that all 19 subjects in the new Medical Council of India (MCI) curriculum will be included in the exit test syllabus for MBBS but the subject-wise distribution of marks will be different from the way it was done for the NEET-PG or MCI Screening exam (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination). In this new setup, the clinical subjects will carry disproportionately more marks than pre and para-clinical subjects.

The notice further claims that there will be 240 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in NExT and each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks whereas, for a wrong attempt, students will get one negative mark. NMC, however, debunked the notice and called it fake. Stating that no such notice was issued by Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), NMC asked concerned parties to be alert of such false information.

NExT is a qualifying exam for MBBS students which they have to clear to obtain a practising license or for merit-based allocation of postgraduate seats for specialization. Students who have received their medical degree from foreign universities but wish to practice or study specialization in India have to clear NExT first.

Meanwhile, the NMC has issued fresh guidelines for the determination of fees and other charges for the 50 percent seats in the undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses at private, deemed to be universities, governed under the NMC Act, 2019.

NMC in its statement stated that it had reached a conclusion that fees of 50 percent seats in the private medical college and deemed universities should be at par with the fee in the Government Medical College in that particular state and Union territory. The benefit shall first be extended to government quota sets but limited to the extent of 50 percent of the total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college/ deemed university.

