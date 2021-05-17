NHAI Recruitment Through GATE Score: Apply for 41 Deputy Manager Posts, Salary Up to 44500

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications from Civil Engineering graduates for the post of Deputy Managers (Technical). Eligible candidates can apply for the post till May 28. Candidates will be selected through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 scores. Through this recruitment drive, 41 candidates will be selected for the posts at NHAI. Candidates can apply for the position through NHAI’s official website.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Aspirants must have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university/institution. The candidate must have cleared GATE 2021 in Civil Engineering discipline.

NHAI invites applications for appointment through GATE 2021 scores in Civil Engineering disciplineClick here for more details: https://t.co/njFTxnxpFL#NHAI #BuildingTheNation pic.twitter.com/MRoNicWidR — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) April 29, 2021

NHAI Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1) Visit the official website of NHAI

Step 2) On the homepage, place the cursor on ‘About NHAI’, scroll down to vacancies and click on ‘Current’

Step 3) Click on ‘Apply Now’ shown against the vacancy of Deputy Managers (Technical), listed on serial number 3

Step 4) Fill the application form with details and upload the relevant documents

Step 5) Submit the Application form and take a print out for future use

As per the official notice by NHAI, candidates have been asked to upload scanned copies of Class 10, 12, civil engineering degree, proof of GATE score card, photograph and signature in only .jpg/.jpeg or .png or.gif image types not exceeding 1 MB.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Selection process

NHAI has said that it will follow “Direct Recruitment” process by using GATE 2021 score of the candidates.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Salary

The candidates selected for Deputy Managers (Technical) post in NHAI will get salary ranging from Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with an additional grade pay of Rs 5400.

