NHAI to Recruit Deputy Managers: All You Need to Know

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for various posts of Deputy Managers — finance and accounts. The application process is ongoing and the last date to fill the online application form is November 29. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

A total of 17 vacancies will be filled out of which 6 are for the unreserved category, 3 for Scheduled Caste, 1 for Scheduled Tribe, 5 for OBC, and 2 for EWS.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates should either be a certified management accountant or Chartered Accountant, or have a Master in Business Administration (Finance) (through the regular course), or have a Bachelor in Commerce from a recognised institute. Members of any organised finance or accounts-related service of the Central Government or the state government can also apply for the same.

Apart from this, applicants should have four years experience in financial accounting or budgeting or fund management or internal audit or contract management or disbursement in an organisation of repute which should have a prior experience of six months in Public Sector Undertaking or government organization following the ‘Double Entry Accounting System’.

Age limit: The candidate should not exceed 35 years of age as of the closing date of advertisement. However, the age limit can be relaxed as per the rules of the Government of India applicable for different categories /groups.

NHAI recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of NHAI

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the “National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts)" link

Step 3. Click on the new registration

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6. Upload documents, images

Step 7: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 8: Save and download the application and take a print out for further use

NHAI recruitment 2021: Application fee

An application fee will not be charged from SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates. Therefore, only male candidates will have to pay the application fee online. Those belonging to the general, OBC-NCL category will have to pay Rs 500, and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 300. The last date for payment of the application fee is November 30. The process for the correction of the online application form is December 2 and 3.

