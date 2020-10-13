NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 Released at nhb.org.in; How to Download

NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 | The National Housing Bank (NHB) has shared the link to download the Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 on their official website. The hall ticket for online written examination for the post of Assistant Manager (Scale 1) was released on the official website at nhb.org.in. The NHB Assistant Manager Exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday (October 18).

All the aspirants for the exam are advised to download their NHB Assistant Manager Hall Ticket 2020 from the official website or directly through the link given here.

It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam premises without the NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020. To get a copy of it, the candidates will have to provide their Registration No or Roll No and Password. As the exam-conducting authority will not send any paper-based call letter, students are advised to download e-Call Letters.

How to download NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at nhb.org.in

Step 2: Once on homepage, click on ‘Download e-Call Letter for the Recruitment of Assistant Managers (Scale I)’ link

Step 3: On the login page, enter the required credentials and submit

Step 4: Your NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download it

The NHB Assistant Manager recruitment exam 2020 will be held this coming weekend. All COVID-19 norms will be followed strictly, including social distancing as well as personal. The complete list of instructions can be read on the official website. You can also click on the direct link here to read the instructions regarding COVID-19 safety.

For the candidates sitting in the exam, it is necessary to note that the NHB Assistant Manager recruitment exam 2020 will conducted in two parts: objective type and subjective type. Each candidate will have to get a minimum score in each section of the Objective Test as well as in total to be considered for interview.