NHB Invites Application for 16 Vacancies of Assistant Manager at nhb.org.in; Last Date September 18

The National Housing Bank (NHB) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Junior Management Grade (Scale I). A total of 16 vacancies – six for general, four for Scheduled Caste, three for Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) and three for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) were announced. Out of the total vacancies, one is reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

The online application process began on August 29 and will continue till September 18. The exam for the recruitment of Assistant Managers will likely be held between October and November. Admit cards will be made available ten days prior to the online exam. For more details, check here

According to the schedule released, results of online exam will be released by December. Selected candidates will be called after call letters for interview will be issued. The interviews will be conducted by February 2021. The final result will be announced by March next year.

Application fee for candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS category is Rs 850, while that for those from SC, ST and PwBD category is Rs 175.

How to apply for Assistant Manager vacancy at NHB

Step 1: Visit the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in

Step 2: Look for the link for Assistant Manager recruitment in ‘Opportunities’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply online’ option

Step 4: Register by providing the required details. Following which, a registration number and password will be generated for logging in

Step 5: Pay application fees and upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Step 6: Take a printout of the filled application form

The online exam will consist of both objective and descriptive tests. The objective exam will be of three hours and carry 200 marks weightage and will ask 45 questions from Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, 50 from General Awareness (with special focus on Economy and Banking) and Computer Knowledge, 25 from English and 35 from Quantitative Aptitude.

In the subjective paper, candidates will be required to write a letter and an essay. This exam will be of 25 marks and time allotted for the test will be 30 minutes. For each wrong answer in the objective exam, one-fourth marks will be deducted as penalty.