NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced for 61+ Posts, Check Details Here

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has called for applications for over 61 vacancies for the post of Manager, Deputy Manager, General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager and Junior Manager. Eligible candidates must submit their application forms latest by May 31. Those willing to apply for more than one post will have to submit separate application forms for each post.

The forms will have to be physically submitted at National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, 3rd floor, PTI building, 4-Parliament Street, New Delhi. All candidates who are submitting the forms have been advised to keep a photocopy of their applications for their reference purpose. Details regarding the list of documents that need to be attached with the form have been mentioned on NHIDCL’s official website.

The number of vacancies for General Manager (T/P) has not mentioned been NHIDCL. There are 20 posts for Deputy General Manager (T/P), five for Deputy General Manager (Fin), 20 for Manager (T/P), five for Manager (Fin), one for Manager (Legal), two for Assistant Manager (HR), six for Junior Manager (HR), one post each for Junior Manager (Legal) and Junior Manager (Rajbhasha).

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

General Manager: A degree in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical Engineering from a recognised institute or college is mandatory.

Deputy General Manager (T/P): A degree in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical Engineering from a recognised institute or college is mandatory.

Deputy General Manager (Fin): A degree from a recognised institute and final exam of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or

final exam of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India or degree in Business Management with Finance as the major subject or Member of any organised Accounts Service of the Central Government.

Manager (T/P): A degree in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical Engineering from a recognised institute or college is mandatory.

Manager (Fin): A degree from a recognised institute and having passed intermediate level examination of Chartered Accountancy or intermediate level examination of Cost and Works Accountancy or SAS Exam of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service or equivalent Examinations for Civil, Accounts, Defence Accounts Service, etc.

Manager (Legal): Degree in Law from a recognised institute or university.

Assistant Manager (HR): A degree from a recognised institute or university.

Junior Manager (HR): A degree from a recognised institute or university.

Junior Manager (Legal): Degree in Law from a recognised institute or university.

Junior Manager (Rajbhasha): A degree from a recognised institute or university.

The upper age limit for all the available posts is 61 years.

