NHM Madhya Pradesh Notifies Over 3,000 Vacancies for Community Health Officers at nhmmp.gov.in

The National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications for a six-month Certificate course in Community Health as well as recruitment of candidates for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs). A total of 3,570 seats are available for the contractual seats and the NHM MP vacancies are to be filled from April to December, 2021. Interested candidates can submit the NHM CHO application 2021 from tomorrow onwards at nhmmp.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is February 17.

The NHM MP has released the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details on the official website. Candidates are requested to go through the NHM CHO official notification before proceeding to the application form.

[hq]Steps to fill NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 application:[/hq]

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Visit the official website of the NHM MP at nhmmp.gov.in[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and click on the vacancies tab[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Click on the link which reads, “Requirements of 3570 Community Health Officers (CHOs) under National Health Mission, MP”[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: NHM CHO official notification will be displayed, read the details carefully[/hstep][/hans]

NHM CHO recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for 6-month certificate course and Community Health officers are different

1. For 6 months Certificate course in Community Health Training - Candidates must possess a B.Sc. degree in Nursing/GNM/BAMS. Students in their B.Sc Final Year of Nursing along with Integrated Certificate in Community Health (CCH) curriculum from any INC OR MPNC recognised institute are also eligible to apply.

2. For Direct Recruitment of CHO - Candidates having a B.Sc. degree in Nursing with Integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) from any Indian Nursing Council or Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council recognized University.

NHM CHO recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age limit for NHM CHO is 21 to 40 years for general category while female/ OBC/ SC/ ST/ EWS and Physically challenged candidates are given a relaxation of 5 years.

National health mission is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs).