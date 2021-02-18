NHM MP CHO Exam 2021 Admit Card Released at mponline.gov.in

The National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, has released the admit card for the examination to recruit Community Health Officers (CHOs) (BAMS). Candidates, who have registered for NHM CHO Recruitment 2021, can download the NHM MP Admit Card from MP Online official website at mponline.gov.in. The NHM MP CHO examination is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2021.

NHM MP Recruitment 2021: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit at mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card / Hall Ticket of Examination on 20th Feb 2021 for Community Health Officer (BAMS) post under National Ayush Mission’

Step 3: Go to the ‘Service’ tab and select ‘Click Here’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page. Candidates are required to key in their Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Now, download the NHM MP CHO Hall Ticket

The recruitment drive is being held with an aim to fill a total of 337 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) under National Ayush Mission 2020-21.

NHM MP Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess B.Sc (Nursing), Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) degree with Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health.

NHM MP Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The minimum age for NHM MP CHO recruitment is 21 years and maximum is 40 years as of January 1 2021. For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website.

Candidates can download NHM MO CHO Admit Card directly here.