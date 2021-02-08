NHM UP Phase 2 Admit Card Released at upnhm.samshrm.com; Check Exam Dates, Other Details Here

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh, has issued the admit card for the written Phase-2 recruitment exam scheduled to be held on February 14. All those candidates who had applied for these posts can download their NHM UP Phase 2 admit card from the official website - upnhm.samshrm.com. The phase-2 examination will also be held in two sessions. Candidates are mandated to have the admit card to appear for the examination.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also download the admit card by clicking on the link given below.

Direct Link - https://upnhm.samshrm.com/

NHM UP Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website - sams.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: 'Admit Card For Written Test'

Step 3: A new page will open where you will need to key in your Application ID or Roll Number

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' Button

Step 5: Download the NHM UP Hall Ticket 2021

To fill various posts under the National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh, the written examination of Phase-1 was held on January 24 and the Phase-2 written examination will be held on February 14 at various examination centres set up in Lucknow. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm in the afternoon.

The National Health Mission had released an official notification the last year to fill more than 4100 vacancies whose examination are now being conducted in two phases. Under this, the posts of Staff Nurse, ANM, Accountant, Community Nurse, Paramedical Worker, Laboratory Technician, Citric Nurse, District Consultant, City Community Process Manager and other types are to be filled.