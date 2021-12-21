NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2980 Posts, All You Need to Know

The National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has invited applications from suitable candidates to fill 2980 vacancies of lab technicians, Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), and other posts on a contractual basis. Interested candidates may apply for their desired post online before the last date of application, January 7 up till 11 am at upnrhm.gov.in.

The vacancies are subject to UP state reservation policy and candidates who are domicile of other India still be treated under the unreserved category. The initial engagement will be for one year which may be extended further on satisfactory performance and approval from the government of India.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Out of the total 2980 vacancies notified for the recruitment drive, 2261 are for Lab technicians across NHM programmes, 5 are for LT IRL/C&DST post, 171 are for LT+CBNAAT LT and 4 vacancies are for Senior LT EQA. Additionally, there are 21 and 23 vacancies for Senior LT IRL and Senior LT C&DST respectively. Under the national program, there are 293 posts of Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) and 202 are for SLTS.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared class 12 along with a degree in the relevant as well as work experience.

Age limit: Candidates applying for the vacancies should not be more than 40 years of age. Additionally, there are 3 years and 5 years of age relaxation for OBC (NCL) and SC, ST candidates respectively. For PwD candidates, the age relaxation is 10 years over the category relaxation (if applicable).

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of NHM UP

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Step 3. Fill the application form using required details. Submit

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates need not pay any application fees.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT) that’s slated to be conducted across all major cities across UP. The exam will be held for two hours consisting of two sections of total of 100 marks. The minimum criteria to qualify for the written test is that the candidates must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in the test. Additionally, there is a 3 per cent relaxation in marks for OBC (NCL) category students and 9 per cent relaxation for all other reserved categories that include SC, ST, and PwD.

