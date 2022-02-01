NHPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineers Post, Salary Upto Rs 1,19,500

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has invited applications to fill various vacant positions of junior engineers. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NHPC. The last date to submit applications is February 21, 2022. Candidates can apply for 133 posts at www.nhpcindia.com.

To be selected for the job, candidates have to clear a computer-based online test, which will consist of multiple-choice questions having a weightage of 200 marks. Based on the merit of the online test, the final selected candidates will be given the offer of appointment.

NHPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total - 133 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 68 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 34 posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - 31 posts.

NHPC recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to have a full-time regular diploma in relevant stream of engineering from government recognised institutes with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent grades.

Age: To apply for the posts, the candidates must not be more than 30 years of age.

NHPC recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited and open the careers page a thttp://www.nhpcindia.com/home.aspx

Step 2: Now look for ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer.

Step 3: Select ‘Click here for online application’ and register yourself by entering the post you are applying for and then filing in other basic details.

Step 4: Now, log in using your credentials and complete the application form by filling in the necessary information and uploading the required documents.

Step 5: Now proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 6: After successful submission of the application, a unique application ID will be generated which the candidates have to keep with them for further communication.

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration form and save it.

NHPC recruitment 2022: Fee

For application candidates have to pay a fee. The fee is Rs 295 for General, EWS, and OBC category candidates. However, SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

NHPC recruitment 2022: Salary

Upon successful selection, a candidate can draw a salary between Rs 29,600 to Rs 1,19,500 which is the same for the three posts.

