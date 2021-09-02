NHPC to Recruit for 173 Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply

National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited has invited applications for the posts of Sr Medical Officer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical), and Sr Accountant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website, nhpcindia.com. The closing date for applications is September 30.

The recruitment process will be carried out to fill 173 vacancies, including 13 posts for Senior Medical Officer,68 for Junior Engineer (Civil), 34 for Junior Engineer (Electrical), 31 for Junior Engineer (Mechanical), 7 for Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, and 20 for Sr Accountant.

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates for Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical), and Sr Accountant is 30 years as of July 1, 2021. For the post of Senior Medical Officer, the maximum age limit is 33 years, while it is fixed at 35 years for the vacancy of Assistant Rajbhasha Officer.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Medical Officer: MBBS degree with valid registration with two years’ post-internship experience as of July 1, 2021, is required excluding the period spent on courses/ PG.

Junior Engineer (Civil): Full-time diploma in civil engineering from govt/ govt recognized institutes with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full-time diploma in electrical engineering from govt/ govt recognized institutes with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade. Added knowledge of Auto CAD will be helpful.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full-time regular diploma in mechanical engineering from govt/govt recognized institutes with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade. An Auto CAD will add to the CV.

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer: Master’s degree from a recognized Indian university in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or master’s degree from a recognized Indian university in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Candidates must have secured minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade in a master’s degree.

Senior Accountant: Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible.

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the website NHPC Limited

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Careers”

Step 3: Next, choose “Click here for online application” under Advertisement for recruitment

Step 4: Login and apply for the post

Step 5: Pay the fees and submit

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

For candidates of the general, OBC and GEN-EWS category, the application fee is Rs 250, while the candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-serviceman categories are exempted from the fee.

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Selection criteria

The registered candidates for NHPC vacancies will be appearing for a computer-based online test. The final candidates will be selected on the basis of merit in the online test.

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Salary

“The company offers attractive compensation package comprising Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, HRA, Cafeteria Allowance, Performance Related Pay (PRP), Medical Facility, Social Security Benefits including PF, Pension, Gratuity etc as per company rules in force from time to time,” the official notice read.

The exam will be held across 22 cities including — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Ranchi, Raipur and Shimla.

