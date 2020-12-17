NHSRCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 61 Vacancies for Post of Senior Executive at nhsrcl.in Before Jan 1

NHSRCL Recruitment 2020: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has put out a notification for filling up 61 vacancies on the post of Senior Executive. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the NHSRCL at nhsrcl.in. The online registration for NHSRCL Recruitment 2020 started on December 12 and will end on January 1, 2021.

Of the 61 vacancies, 53 are for Senior Executive (Civil), three for Senior Executive (S&T), two each for Senior Executive (Electrical), and Senior Executive (General), and one for Assistant Manager (General).

"Applications are, hereby, invited from young and dynamic persons of Indian nationality for the following category of Executive posts in NHSRCL on contract basis initially for a period of three years extendable by another two years as per decision of NHSRCL," said the NHSRCL.

How to apply for NHSRCL Recruitment 2020

Step 1: Google NHSRCL and select the link which takes you to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Career’ section

Step 3: Click on view details option visible against the vacancy

Step 4: Then, click on the online registration link

Step 5: First register by providing the required details

Step 6: Log in using user ID and password

Step 7: Fill application form and upload required documents

Step 8: Submit the form and take printout for future reference

To be eligible for these NHSRCL Recruitment 2020 posts, candidates should be between 20 and 35 years. They should not have been born earlier than December 31, 1985, and later than December 31, 2000. However, there is relaxation in maximum age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Candidates for NHSRCL Recruitment 2020 will be shortlisted based on their performance in a computer-based test and personal interview. They will also have to go through a medical examination. Those who fail in the medical examination will not be offered any alternative employment by the NHSRCL.

A normalisation process will be followed for computer-based test results.