NID DAT 2021 Online Registration Window Opens, Check Last Date, Eligibility Criteria Here

The National Institute of Design (NID) has opened online applications for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT). Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses at NID can apply online at admissions.nid.edu till February 7. Candidates must first sign in at the website and choose their programme of study - BDes (Bachelor Of Design) or MDes (Master Of Design), nationality, category, and disability category, if any, date of birth, name, gender and contact information.

Aspirants seeking admission to the design programmes have to appear for NID DAT, a two-tier exam consisting of preliminary stage and mains.

Depending on the ongoing COVID-19 situation, a statement on the website said, the schedules and nature and structure of the DAT Prelim and DAT Mains exams, might change. "All exams may be conducted entirely online or entirely offline or in a combination of both modes as per the discretion of the Institute,” the NID DAT statement added.

NID DAT 2021 Application Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID DAT -- admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Register for NID DAT 2021 by filling in details including nationality, category, birth date, email, and contact number in the spaces designated

Step 3: On the next window, fill in the NID DAT 2021 application form -- personal and educational details, or work experience (if any). Work experience will be applicable only for MDes applicants

Step 4: Upload the photograph, signature, caste / PwD certificate, and passport in formats specified for NID DAT 2021

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee online. Students can also pay by demand draft

Step 6: Download the NID DAT 2021 application form and keep a copy of the printout.

NID DAT qualified students can further take their admission processes and enrol in the NID campuses situated in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.