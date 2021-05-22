NID DAT 2021 Result Date Announced: What's Next?

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced that it will declare the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) prelims result in the first week of June 2021 on its official website. The NID DAT 2021 result’s announcement was delayed by the institute due to the unprecedented situation caused by Covid-19 pandemic. The prelims result will be declared in the form of a merit list. Candidates who have appeared in the NID DAT prelims exam 2021 will be able to check their results on the institute’s website.

NID DAT Prelims Result 2021: How to check

Step1: Visit the official admission portal of NID

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link of NID DAT Result 2021 after the declaration of results, click on that

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen wherein you will be asked to log in. Enter the log in credentials

Step 4: NID DAT 2021 result will open up on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take the printout of the same for future references

What after NID DAT Prelims Result 2021?

The candidates clearing DAT prelims 2021 will be shortlisted for the DAT mains exam. The minimum qualifying criteria, weightage of prelims and mains in the final results is yet to be declared by the institute.

Students can also submit the request for re-evaluating the answer booklet of DAT prelims exam in online mode. A tie-breaking policy will be followed by the NID in case two candidates have same rank.

Only candidates who have appeared in both prelims and mains will be considered eligible for the admission merit list. The procedure of allotment of seats for B.Des and M. Des programme will be conducted at Ahmedabad. Candidates will have to remain present in person with requisite documents.

NID DAT, a two-tier exam consisting of preliminary stage and mains, is conducted every year to offer admission to the students in Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Master of Design (M.Des) courses. Qualified students will be granted admission in the NID campuses situated in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

