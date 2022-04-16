NID DAT 2022 Mains to be Conducted in Hybrid Mode

The National Institute of Design (NID) has planned to conduct the NID DAT 2022 mains exam in a hybrid format. This format will be used for admissions to both Bachelor in Design (BDes) and Master in Design (MDes) courses.

Releasing an official notification, NID has mentioned that the DAT Mains for the admission term 2022-23 will be held in hybrid mode owing to the coronavirus situation and the “uncertainties" that have arisen as a result of it.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation prevailing in the country and the uncertainties arising thereof, the DAT Mains for the admission cycle 2022-23 will be conducted in hybrid mode," NID statement mentioned.

NID 2022 exam: Know all about it

The examinations are scheduled for the third week of June. The National Institute of Design will publish the NID DAT 2022 prelims results on its official website, admissions.nid.edu, in the last week of April. Only those students who will clear the preliminary exams will be considered for the mains.

Candidates who are shortlisted for DAT mains must take the DAT mains exam (studio test). The studio test will be held in several cities around the country. Furthermore, NID DAT mains exam centre information will be published soon on the NID admissions website.

The DAT mains exam will include a studio test as well as an interview. The studio exam will be conducted offline at the individual NID campuses, while the interviews will be held online.

Candidates, who are shortlisted for DAT Mains, will be expected to upload a statement of purpose (SOP) and portfolio during the time specified in their registered email address or on the result website. Separate SOPs and portfolios must be uploaded for each subject for which you have been selected. It is to be noted that the statement of purpose (SOP) should be no more than 100 words (for each question).

