NID Final Entrance Exam Result 2020 for B.Des, GDPD Courses Released at admissions.nid.edu; Direct link Here

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced NID final result for the entrance examination for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD) courses. The NID Final Result 2020 was released by the National Institute of Design on its official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates who sat for the entrance examination to seek admission in B.DES or GDPD courses can now check their result on the website. Candidates will be asked to enter basic details like registered email address and date of birth to access the score sheet.

The entrance examination for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD) courses was conducted on June 23. The examination was organised in online mode.

Candidates can also check NID Final Entrance Examination Result 2020 via direct link here.

All candidates must note that they should keep their admit card handy as information mentioned on it will be required to check the result.

NID Final Entrance Result 2020: How to download -