NIFT 2021 Registration Begins; Know How to Register

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has opened its registration process online. The registration window for NIFT admission 2021 to its undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) courses opened on December 14. Candidates seeking application to the NIFT courses offered including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology can apply online by visiting their official website at applyadmission.net. The NIFT Admissions 2021 registration period will remain open until January 2021. However, students who are not able to meet this deadline can submit their application form for NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 with a late fee of Rs 5,000 by January 24, 2021.

As per the latest update released by NIFT, the application correction window will be open from January 25-28, 2021. Aspirants already registered for NIFT 2021 will be able to correct their details provided in the application form of NIFT 2021 during this window.

Candidates will be able to access and download the NIFT 2021 admit cards from February 1, 2021, 2pm onwards. The NIFT 2021 entrance exam will be held on February 14, 2021. The exam comprises three segments – a pen and paper written module test, situation test with group discussion and finally, a personal interview round.

Aspiring candidates can fill the NIFT 2021 application form online on the official website of the design entrance examination. It is the prerogative of the applicant to complete and submit the application form for the NIFT admissions within the stipulated date, time and prescribed format mentioned by the authorities. Thereafter, NIFT admit cards will be issued to only those candidates who have duly filled and submitted their forms.

Here’s how to register for NIFT 2021 application -

Step 1: Visit the official website at applyadmission.net

Step 2: Click on the registration link which states – Fresh candidates to create login

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: On the next window, provide all the necessary information

Step 4: Re-login with the credentials and fill the required information

Step 5: Pay the NIFT 2021 application fee and submit

The NIFT authorities have also added a ‘Guidelines to Fill Online Application Form’ guide to help students on the website at applyadmission.net. Candidates can go through the PDF document to understand the online application process before attempting to apply online.