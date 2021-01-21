NIFT 2021 Registration to End Today; Apply Now at nift.ac.in to Avoid Late Fee

RThe National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will end the registration process for admissions for the upcoming academic session on January 21. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for NIFT 2021 entrance exam are advised to complete the registration by today at nift.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for the same till January 24 with a late fee of Rs 5,000.

NIFT will also provide an opportunity for the candidates to edit or make corrections in their application form from January 25 to 28. As per the official notification, NIFT 2021 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 14 and candidates will be able to download the admit card from February 1.

NIFT 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

Step 2. On the home page, go to the ‘Admissions’ tab and click on the link which reads, ‘Registration for Admissions-2021’

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page and click on the “new login” tab

Step 4. Key in the required details carefully and click on submit to generate user id and password

Step 5. Now login to your account using the registered user id and password

Step 6. Fill the application form, upload the required documents, and click on submit

Step 7. Make the payment of the application fee

Step 8. Download a copy of the application form for future reference

Candidates can also apply directly from here applyadmission.net.

Candidates are also requested to go through the application form guidelines here

NIFT entrance exam is conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate Design (BDes) programmes including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design at all its institutes across the state. Candidates qualifying the NIFT 2021 written exam will be called for further situation test, group discussion, and personal interview.

For more details, candidates are requested to visit the official website.