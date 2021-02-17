NIFT 2021 Written Test Answer Key Released; Read Steps to Check Here

The answer key for the General Ability Test (GAT) has been released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology on Wednesday, February 17. NIFT 2021 candidates can access the answer key on the website www.nift.ac.in. The NIFT GAT 2021 exam was held on Sunday, February 14 for the aspirants who are seeking admission in undergraduate and postgraduate programs at NIFT. There are 17 NIFT campuses in the country including Gandhinagar, New Delhi, and Kolkata. NIFT 2021 aspirants can take the following steps to check the results of GAT:

Step 1: Visit the website https://nift.ac.in/

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage. In the ‘Admissions’ section, you will find the option titled ‘Answer key for written test (GAT) held on 14.2.2021. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number, select programme name and question booklet number from the drop-down menus and also enter your date of birth. Now click on submit

Step 4: The answer key for NIFT GAT 2021 will open. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the answer key for future reference

Alternatively, you can also click on the direct link and enter your credentials to download and print the NIFT GAT 2021 answer key.

https://applyadmission.net/NIFT2021/NIFT2021AnswerkeyFeedback/NIFT2021AnswerKey.aspx

According to NIFT, the answer keys will be available from February 17 to February 20 till 10 am. NIFT 2021 candidates are supposed to check the answer key and if there are any objections to it then the candidates can raise them during this period only. NIFT said that after the allotted time, it will not accept the objection to the answer key. NIFT 2021 candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for every objection raised by them. This fee will be refunded if the objection raised by the student is found to be valid.

The result of the written test will be declared by NIFT after the valid objections are taken into account.